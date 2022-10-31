New Poetry Book

By Lawrence Matsuda For The North American Post

Hope you are well. I’ve been largely out of touch living in a COVID cave since 2020. During that time, I got three COVID boosters, painted the house outside/ 80% inside… and finished this book of poetry.

I’m selling a limited number of autographed copies exclusively through Kobo’s in the International District or online. If you want to purchase one, you can go to Kobo in the ID or online. Although un-autographed versions are on Amazon, I chose to support Kobo’s business because it has suffered a number of issues related COVID, supply chain, Anti-Asian hate, and issues generated by an increase in the unhoused in the area.

But the main thing is I hope you and your family are safe and well during these crazy times.

Tess Calls Me a Shape-Shifter

Tess asks, “At night do you run with the wolves

or pack with coyotes?”

Being two fish facing opposite directions,

I swim with King Salmon,

dodge gill nets, sea lions, and fishermen.

Night brothers know my human alter ego

hunts them during the day.

They vow to evade my hooks.

At Point Defiance a 25-pound King grabs my bait.

He sounds and surfaces with a run towards the boat.

My line falls slack. I reel madly and catch up.

He circles. I recognize his large adipose fin

and drop the net as he turns into it.

I roll him in and pull the hooks.

His eyes are not dead.

“Swim away brother,” I say and lift him free.

That night we meet again near the Puyallup River.

He speaks of his three-thousand-mile journey

and urges me to remain a fish.

He doubts that I would ever make it home

or find peace as a man, unless I stop fighting WWII.

Order and pick up a signed copy from Kobo!

https://koboseattle.com/products/preorder-shape-shifter-a-minidoka-concentration-camp-legacy-signed-copy