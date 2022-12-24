Spaces Open for May 2023 Japan Tour

By Elaine Ikoma Ko

For The North American Post

“The North American Post” is pleased to announce the restart of its popular group tour to Japan set for May 10-23, 2023! The tour will travel to many of the top attractions in Tokyo, Yokohama, Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe, and Hiroshima.

Already largely filled by past participants, as of this printing, we have three spaces open.

This a walking tour with transportation on the local bullet trains, subways, and trains. The cost includes airfare, 13 hotel nights with free breakfast buffet, seven-day rail pass, and all ground costs including entrance to all attractions. The cost is $4,499 for double occupancy.

Deposits are due soon, so act quickly. For more information, contact: david@napost.com.”