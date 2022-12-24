Home Community Spaces Open for May 2023 Japan Tour

Spaces Open for May 2023 Japan Tour

By
Elaine Ikoma Ko, NA Post Contributor
-
The Shibuya Scramble, used to establish the setting in Japanese movies. Photo: Sei F, CC BY-SA 2.0, wikimedia.org

By Elaine Ikoma Ko
For The North American Post

“The North American Post” is pleased to announce the restart of its popular group tour to Japan set for May 10-23, 2023! The tour will travel to many of the top attractions in Tokyo, Yokohama, Takayama in Gifu Prefecture, Kyoto, Osaka, Kobe, and Hiroshima.

Already largely filled by past participants, as of this printing, we have three spaces open.
This a walking tour with transportation on the local bullet trains, subways, and trains. The cost includes airfare, 13 hotel nights with free breakfast buffet, seven-day rail pass, and all ground costs including entrance to all attractions. The cost is $4,499 for double occupancy.

Deposits are due soon, so act quickly. For more information, contact: david@napost.com.”

The Shibuya Scramble, used to establish the setting in Japanese movies.
Photo: Sei F, CC BY-SA 2.0, wikimedia.org
Previous articleCelebrity Sightings
Next articleTOKITA TALES Only in America
Elaine Ikoma Ko, NA Post Contributor
Elaine Ikoma Ko is the former Executive Director of the Hokubei Hochi Foundation, a nonprofit that helps The North American Post with projects and events. She is a member of the U.S.-Japan Council, an alumnus of the Japanese American Leadership Delegation (JALD) to Japan, and leads spring and autumn group tours to Japan.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR