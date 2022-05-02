MUKAI FARM & GARDEN Haiku Contest Winning Entries

Young Poet: Elsa Odegard, Vashon
Even when we think
we’re old, important, busy
let’s still be laughing
Heritage: Tomosumi, Bellevue
Strawberry fields
my ojiisan remembers
summertime kisses
Nature: Barbara Hoonan, Vashon
Like silk, the fog drifts,
concealing the outstretched arms
of ancient hemlocks
Reflections: Sebastian Chrobak,
Bielsko-Biala, Poland
Friendship in progress
the taste of our strawberries
sweeter every day
Social Justice: (tied score)
Nine-Zero-Six-Six
When the Order came, they left
Hearts cracked, heads held high
— Julia Mark
Refugee shelter –
the orphan child spelling “home”
in a foreign tongue
— Dan Iulian
The poems are on display at Mukai Farm & Garden, Vashon Island, until May 31. Info: mukaifarmandgarden.org