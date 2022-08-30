Home Community Tough Tofu More “Tough Tofu”

The latest development in the “Tough Tofu” department is that House Brand Firm Tofu is pre-sliced, horizontally in the package. It is thus easier to cook with because one doesn’t have to make the awkward horizontal cuts. One just slices down through the tofu, in a “tic tac toe” pattern. Then, voila! One can tumble the neat tofu cubes into soup, without having to get one’s fingers wet in the tofu water, etc.

According to NAP proofreader Geraldine Shu, “the cubes… stay together better because they are ‘sealed’ on each side unlike when we cut them at home.”

The bottom line: occasionally, “Tough Tofu” is a good thing. — Ed.

