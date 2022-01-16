Michelle Kumata: ‘REGENERATION’ February 2 – March 26

By N.A.P.

BONFIRE Gallery presents “REGENERATION” by noted Seattle Japanese American artist Michelle Kumata. This special exhibition of the Sansei artist’s paintings commemorates the 80th anniversary of Executive Order 9066 which resulted in the forced removal and incarceration of over 120,000 Nikkei from the United States West Coast. Michelle Kumata’s timely inspirational exhibition, ‘REGENERATION,’ looks forward in a mixed-media exhibition exploring untold stories, current issues, and future resolutions.

“My parents, along with many of their friends, were born in Minidoka, an American concentration camp in Idaho. They were too young to have memories of that time, but still, our community continues to be affected by stereotypes, cultural erasure and oppression. What is the legacy of the incarceration? How does it materialize in later generations? How do we address this, and find resolution?”

— Michelle Kumata

Michelle Kumata draws upon her work in visual art, storytelling and community building. For the past three years, she has been exploring her own voice and heritage through art. This exhibition is supported in part by a Seattle Office of Arts & Culture City Artist Grant.

BONFIRE Gallery



603 S Main St Seattle 98104

(206) 790-1073

Opening Reception: Feb 2, 6 – 8 PM

Gallery Hours: Thu – Sat, Noon – 5 PM and by appt.

First Thursdays, Feb 3 & Mar 3, 6 – 8 PM

thisisbonfire.com

Info: michellekumata.com

Instagram: @michellekumata