JAPAN CORNER::: Whirlpool Mystery Resolved

David Yamaguchi
By David YamaguchiThe North American Post

As Japan tourismreopens, we must take advantage of opportunities to increase our under-standin g of the country of our roots. In this way, we might travel there as more knowledgeable Kunta Kintes.

Utagawa Hiroshige, “Awa, Naruto no fuha” (Wind and waves at Naruto, Awa Province), 1855.

One such opening arose f o r m e i n assembling this issue. In laying in the map on page 10, I became curious as to how the current flows through the narrow strait at the east end of Japan’s Inland Sea, only 1.3 km (0.81 miles) wide. The closest nearby community, in fine print on the map, is Naruto.

In Googling “Naruto,” the famous woodblock above comes up, resolving its provenance, which I had wondered about. There, a difference in water levels of as much as 4 feet, 11 inches must equalize at tide changes, four times daily. It still creates whirlpools today.

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

