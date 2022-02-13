Home Food Hokkaido “Nama” Chocolate for Valentine’s Day

ROYCE’s Chocolate is a popular brand in Japan, especially for its signature Nama “raw” chocolate using quality ingredients such as fresh cream from Hokkaido, the northern island of Japan. The Nama Chocolate 20-piece package ($18) comes with soft blocks of milk chocolate with different flavors of “Kir Royal” cocktail, Pierre Mignon champagne, au lait brandy, matcha and more. For this Valentine’s season, different assortment packages are also available. You may order online and pick up at local stores in Bellevue Square (royce-washington.square.site), Westfield Southcenter (royce-scm.square.site) and Uwajimaya Seattle (royce-usid.square.site). 

