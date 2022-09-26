Home Culture UW Japanese Studies Autumn “Haiku” Lecture

UW Japanese Studies Autumn "Haiku" Lecture

David Yamaguchi
Niwa hakite
Idebaya tera ni
chiru yanagi
I’ll sweep the garden
before I leave — in the temple
The willow leaves fall

So wrote Matsuo Basho, the father of the well-known concise poetry form, as a parting message to monks at a temple in his famous travel diary, “The Narrow Road of Oku” (1689).

Today, the changing seasons remind us that it is also time for us to resume our individual poetry journeys as well.The UW autumn lecture on Haiku, with Prof. Paul Atkins, is accordingly apt. He will be joined with roundtable participants Scott Oki and Mitsuko Miller with Bruce Rutledge as moderator.

Fall Washin Kai Lecture
“What is Haiku?

Wed Oct 19 7 – 8:30 PM, Kane Hall 210

• In-person with online livestreaming.
• Registration for both venues is
required:
https://events.uw.edu/WhatisHaiku

Jinguji Wakasa, Obama Fukui. Photo Wikimedia Commons, Creative Commons.
