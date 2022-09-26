UW Japanese Studies Autumn “Haiku” Lecture

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Niwa hakite

Idebaya tera ni

chiru yanagi

I’ll sweep the garden

before I leave — in the temple

The willow leaves fall

So wrote Matsuo Basho, the father of the well-known concise poetry form, as a parting message to monks at a temple in his famous travel diary, “The Narrow Road of Oku” (1689).

Today, the changing seasons remind us that it is also time for us to resume our individual poetry journeys as well.The UW autumn lecture on Haiku, with Prof. Paul Atkins, is accordingly apt. He will be joined with roundtable participants Scott Oki and Mitsuko Miller with Bruce Rutledge as moderator.

Fall Washin Kai Lecture

“What is Haiku? ”

Wed Oct 19 7 – 8:30 PM, Kane Hall 210

• In-person with online livestreaming.

• Registration for both venues is

required:

• https://events.uw.edu/WhatisHaiku