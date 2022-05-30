Home Community Fujimatsu Village Open House

Fujimatsu Village Open House

By
N.A.P Staff
-
Fujimatsu Village site. Image: Da Li Fujimatsu LLC

Design concepts for the planned Fujimatsu Village, at 5th Avenue and South Jackson Street, will be shared at an open house in early June. The developer is Da Li Fujimatsu LLC, which is seeking additional community input. 

The legacy project is a vision of Tomio Moriguchi in honor of his father, Fujimatsu, who founded Uwajimaya in 1928. Its seeks to impart the future of a vibrant neighborhood while evoking its past. Retail and housing will be the backbone of the project. The residential tower will feature a mix of studio, 1-bed, and 2-bed apartments.

At present, the site is a parking lot. The project contact person is David J. Della (206) 816-5605 davidd@ecoreadyllc.co. 

Fujimatsu Village Open House

Thu Jun 2, 4 – 6:30 PM (light snacks)
Wing Luke Museum
719 S. King St., Seattle 

Previous articleKodomo no Hi
Next articleRandom Numbers ~ TOUGH TOFU
N.A.P Staff
http://napost.com
The North American Post is a community newspaper that celebrates Japanese culture in the Greater Seattle area. Founded by 1st generation Japanese-Americans in 1902, the publication is one of the oldest minority-owned newspapers in the region. Today, with bilingual articles in English and Japanese, the publication connects readers with diverse cultural backgrounds to Seattle’s Japanese community. Our articles include local news, event calendars, restaurant reviews, Japanese cooking recipes, community interviews, and more.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR