Design concepts for the planned Fujimatsu Village, at 5th Avenue and South Jackson Street, will be shared at an open house in early June. The developer is Da Li Fujimatsu LLC, which is seeking additional community input.

The legacy project is a vision of Tomio Moriguchi in honor of his father, Fujimatsu, who founded Uwajimaya in 1928. Its seeks to impart the future of a vibrant neighborhood while evoking its past. Retail and housing will be the backbone of the project. The residential tower will feature a mix of studio, 1-bed, and 2-bed apartments.

At present, the site is a parking lot. The project contact person is David J. Della (206) 816-5605 davidd@ecoreadyllc.co.

Fujimatsu Village Open House

Thu Jun 2, 4 – 6:30 PM (light snacks)

Wing Luke Museum

719 S. King St., Seattle