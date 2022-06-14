Fujie Yamasaki Community Volunteer 1931 – 2022

Fujie Yamasaki passed away on May 15, at home surrounded by her family. When she was just 14 years old, she survived the firebombing of Tokyo on March 10, 1945. From that catastrophic beginning, she went on to build a remarkable life, which included years of volunteer work at Seattle Keiro Nursing Home and the Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival. Her journey is described more fully in “Fujie Yamasaki, Well-Liked War Bride” (napost.com, 2020).

Services will be held on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, 1:00 p.m., at Seattle Buddhist Church, 1427 S. Main St, 98144.

Remembrances may be made to Seattle Buddhist Church, Seattle Cherry Blossom Festival (PO Box 9311, Seattle WA 98109-0311), or to a charity of your choice.