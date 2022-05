Those traveling from the US to Japan in the near future may want to keep an eye on the dollar/yen exchange rate. Since late April, it has been at the most favorable rates to Americans in 20 years (Apr 28, 130 JPY=1 USD; May 25, 127).

The rates reflect rare differences in the monetary policies of the two countries. A thoughtful 28-minute podcast is at:

japantimes.co.jp/podcast/yen-fallen-20-year-low/