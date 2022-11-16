Home Community DESTINATION:::Seattle Chinese Garden

DESTINATION:::Seattle Chinese Garden

By
David Yamaguchi
-

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Calligraphy. Semi-cursive script, which dates from the Han Dynasty (300 BC-300 AD).

What is a traveler to do when airports are chaotic, gas prices are high, and the Omicron BA.5 variant is running amok throughout much of the world? One strategy is to take advantage of the opportunity to catch up on interesting places to see that are close to home. The Seattle Chinese Garden at South Seattle College, West Seattle, is one such venue. Dating from 2006, the work-in-progress city and community project is being built in the style of a traditional Sichuan garden. The rooflines of its Spring Courtyard and outlying structures are especially distinctive. All are gifts from Chongqing, Seattle’s sister city. The two share parallel western locations, green hills and abundant water.

 

Knowing the Spring Courtyard and rock garden.
Regular script, which dates from the Tang Dynasty (7th century) and was used for woodblock printing.
Guardian soldiers.
Photos: DY except for last by Gwen Shigihara
Seattle Chinese Garden
6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle
Open daily, dawn to dusk
Courtyard: Tue – Sun, 11:30 AM – 5 PM (closed Mon)
Info: seattlechinesegarden.org, (206) 934-5219
Previous articleReaders’ Giveaway to Commemorate the 120th Anniversary of the North American Post and the 30th Anniversary of Soy Source
Next articleCommunity Voice Awards
David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR