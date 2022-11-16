DESTINATION:::Seattle Chinese Garden

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

What is a traveler to do when airports are chaotic, gas prices are high, and the Omicron BA.5 variant is running amok throughout much of the world? One strategy is to take advantage of the opportunity to catch up on interesting places to see that are close to home. The Seattle Chinese Garden at South Seattle College, West Seattle, is one such venue. Dating from 2006, the work-in-progress city and community project is being built in the style of a traditional Sichuan garden. The rooflines of its Spring Courtyard and outlying structures are especially distinctive. All are gifts from Chongqing, Seattle’s sister city. The two share parallel western locations, green hills and abundant water.

Seattle Chinese Garden

6000 16th Ave SW, Seattle

Open daily, dawn to dusk

Courtyard: Tue – Sun, 11:30 AM – 5 PM (closed Mon)

Info: seattlechinesegarden.org, (206) 934-5219