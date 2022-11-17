Home Community Community Voice Awards

Community Voice Awards

By
David Yamaguchi
-

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Theresa Fujiwara and Maiko Winkler-Chin both were among six presented with “Community Voice Awards” by the “International Examiner” at its annual awards dinner on October 27.

Theresa Fujiwara & Maiko Winkler-Chin. Photos: DY

The awards are especially prestigious to win because they are Asian American awards, so winners are selected from tens of thousands. The selections commonly recognize decades or lifetimes of community service.

Fujiwara was a founding member of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) in 1973. She most recently retired from United Way of King County.

Since March 2022, Winkler-Chin has directed the Office of Housing for the City of Seattle. Appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, she is better known for her two decades of similar prior work for Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda).

Winkler-Chin remains a familiar, friendly face around the C-ID. For example, she still buys coffee at Fuji Bakery, across the street from the NAP.

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

