By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Theresa Fujiwara and Maiko Winkler-Chin both were among six presented with “Community Voice Awards” by the “International Examiner” at its annual awards dinner on October 27.

The awards are especially prestigious to win because they are Asian American awards, so winners are selected from tens of thousands. The selections commonly recognize decades or lifetimes of community service.

Fujiwara was a founding member of the Asian Counseling and Referral Service (ACRS) in 1973. She most recently retired from United Way of King County.

Since March 2022, Winkler-Chin has directed the Office of Housing for the City of Seattle. Appointed by Mayor Bruce Harrell, she is better known for her two decades of similar prior work for Seattle Chinatown-International District Preservation and Development Authority (SCIDpda).

Winkler-Chin remains a familiar, friendly face around the C-ID. For example, she still buys coffee at Fuji Bakery, across the street from the NAP.