Bruce Rutledge, Neko Herder

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Readers of the NAP fine print may have noticed the appearance of Bruce Rutledge‘s name on the staff list. Rutledge joined us part-time mainly to help keep an eye on the business end of NAP Inc. His monitoring enables the company’s two newspaper editors to run more freely within budget.

Rutledge makes a superb fit because he has all the skills that also enable him to lend a hand wherever the staff is shorthanded (small-business management, J/E translation, writing/editing/layout).

By day, Bruce runs Chin Music Press, a frequent publisher of Japan-related titles. He also wrote many NAP articles during its “Murohashi Period.”