Breaking the Silence~JCCCW’s Omoide

By Carolee Okamoto For The North American Post
Out of the darkness
Out of the past
Come words that have now
Become our task.
Unintelligible,
Nondescript,
Bubbling up,
Unspoken whispers from unknown lips.
An ill-gotten language
Never fully heard
Yet felt…
Most every day.
Ancestral words
Flow to the surface
Long lost on some cold and lonely iceberg
Left floating in a murky sea of nothingness.
Mountains of stories
Left behind… left hanging
Deeply below…
Misunderstood.
Reflecting upward at us
For us… the Sanseis
Unknown stories coursing
through our veins… pulsing.
So many words of silence
Lying within the depths of our souls
These truths that must be told
These long-held memories of old.
Like glaciers melting,
Slowly fading away
Our history…their trauma
They must be spoken.