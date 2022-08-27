Bellevue College 6th Annual Japan Week

BY NAP Staff

A Community Day Open to the Public Sat Sep 24, 10 AM – 5 PM

Bellevue College (BC) presents its sixth annual JAPAN WEEK. This cultural festival is planned by a BC student club with support from the Consulate-General of Japan in Seattle and from the community. There will be five contests this year. Origami Photo Contest and Character Bento Photo Contest submissions are now open at the BC Japan Week website. We welcome multiple entries. Submission deadline is Sept. 18. The Cosplay Contest, Kendama Contest, and the Japan Trivia Quiz Contest will be held live in-person on campus on Sept. 24th during the day. No need to pre-register to participate. Just show up and maybe win prizes! Scan the Contest Rules QR code for more information on these contests.

Besides contests, there is a variety of activities for all ages: Karaoke Room, Japanese Movie, Flea Market / Japan Market, Music and Dance Performances, Martial Arts demonstrations, Calligraphy, Flower Arrangement, Tea Ceremony, Kid’s Play Area, Storytelling, the game of GO, a Manga Drawing Workshop, lectures on AI and Robotics, Japan’s influence on the Video Game Industry, WWII Experiences of Nikkei Soldiers, Haiku, etc. Check out the Japan Week website for more information.

https://studentweb.bellevuecollege.edu/japan-week