Asian Olympians Share Their Mindsets

David Yamaguchi
On Wed. Dec. 16, the AARP presented “Leading with a Champion Mind.” It was a live virtual panel discussion to celebrate the strength of the Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) community by showcasing AAPI Olympians who embody resilience and excellence. The one-hour panel was moderated by Olympic gold medalist speed skater Apolo Ohno. Panelists were former Olympic skater Kristi Yamaguchi, and Olympic bronze-medalist ice dancers Alex and Maia Shibutani. 

The four discussed the ways of thinking that helped them win in the Olympics, and that are helping them now as they reinvent themselves off the ice. Suffice it to say that all four are human, with fear of change, self-doubt, and the like. 

The panel is uplifting, in part because of the excellent speakers that all have become. It will be posted soon on the AARP Facebook channel. 

Info: aarp.org/aapi

David Yamaguchi
David Yamaguchi is a third-generation Japanese American [Sansei]. He has written for the Post since 2006, at first as a volunteer, later as a paid freelancer. He joined the paper's staff in May 2020, when he began learning how articles flow from Word files through layout to social media.

