Steve Hobbs, New WA Secretary of State

By David Yamaguchi The North American Post

Steve Hobbs was sworn in on November 22 as the new Secretary of State for the State of Washington. The 51-year-old is filling a vacancy left by Republican Kim Wyman, who is joining the Biden Administration.

Hobbs had previously been a Democratic state senator since 2007 (44th District, which includes Marysville, Lake Stevens, Snohomish, and Mill Creek) until tapped for the new position by Governor Jay Inslee. Hobbs’ mother is Miwa Morita of Lake Stevens, who worked two jobs while raising him. Before becoming a state senator, Hobbs earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the UW, and was in the National Guard for 32 years, including service in Iraq and Kosovo.

Hobbs is the first minority to hold the Washington Secretary of State position, where he will serve until his partial term ends Nov. 8, 2022. Known as a political moderate, his primary responsibility will be to ensure that the state’s 2022 elections run smoothly and securely.