New Year’s Day is a big day for fortune-telling in Japan. Many people in Asia look for their fortunes through the Twelve Branches, which is similar to the astrological horoscopes common in the West. Figure out what animal year you were born under, and you’ll know your fortune for 2018!

Fortune Telling by Hiroko Hibbard, Translation by Bruce Rutledge

Born in 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996 or 2008

This is a year to concentrate on pursuing your interests. It’s important to be ready to take advantage of opportunities. You are likely to experience a different pattern in your life and relationships. You’ll be busy, but your imagination will be sparked. Do your best in all situations. However, don’t recklessly pursue your goals; give yourself a little breathing room. Make time for family and friends. Don’t forget to save enough so that you have some abundance in your life.

Born in 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997 or 2009

This is a year in which your courage to meet challenges is in full effect. You must prepare yourself to be spiritually balanced. Use your timing and personal knowledge to change those feelings of anxiety into sources of motivation. If you can’t, you’ll be unable to relax or enjoy yourself. Start by gathering information on restaurants you’ve never tried or travel destinations you’ve never visited. When you have the chance, take action.

Born in 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998 or 2010

If you set your goals, this will be a positive, pleasant year for you. To prepare, you need to settle your heart and spirit. This is the key to your health and success. If you try to escape, ignore or avoid your anxieties, you’ll lose your way. You may have to make sacrifices at work, but those could end up benefiting you and reconnecting you to your personal goals, so ride out these situations with a positive attitude.

Born in 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011

The year 2018 will flash by as quickly as a rabbit hops through a field. It’s that kind of year, so once you’ve set your goals and made your plans, prepare yourself to execute them quickly. Don’t neglect your physical and spiritual health. Otherwise, you’re likely to panic, be short-tempered and miss opportunities. The key to 2018 is to find joy while riding out the wave that fate has dealt you.

Born in 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

This looks like a dynamic year for you. The keys to success are keeping an open mind and being ready for a challenge. It’s a good time to try a new sport. Physical activity will ignite your passion. If you’re not active, frustration will build, and you’ll be prone to impulse shopping, a tendency to run from problems, making irresponsible comments and even violence. Take physical action to turn that anxiety into stability. But be careful not to overdo it.

Born in 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Like a snake freely slithering here and there, this is going to be a carefree and interesting year. Take care of your health. Instead of punishing workouts, try yoga, qigong, meditation and other activities that induce relaxation and peace of mind. A hobby that provides an outlet for your emotions is recommended. Without it, you may get emotional and show a tendency toward dependence.

Born in 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002 or 2014

This looks like one of those years where something is always moving. That means you’ll need to make sure to find enjoyment and balance. Without it, you’ll run out of energy and become easily fatigued as you face the ups and downs. The key will be to practice balance in all aspects of your life. Be sure to make time for your health by hiking and bathing regularly, which will keep your energy up.

Born in 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003 or 2015

This will be a year of change. Follow your intuition for good results. Make sure to keep your energy in balance. It’s important to cultivate stability both spiritually and emotionally. This is a year for patience with communication, so don’t act based on guesses. Be sure of what you’re doing before you act. That will make matters go smoothly at work and give you leeway financially. Since it’s a busy year, be conscious of having fun too.

Born in 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004 or 2016

This is a year for intuition and telepathy to bloom. Things will go smoother if you don’t think too hard and let your intuition guide you. To facilitate this, be sure to make time to relax and have time to yourself. Whatever you engage in, do it with a gentle touch. If you have debts or some other unsolved problems, make sure to settle them. If you dwell on the past, you’ll be stymied. Make a change in feeling your ultimate priority.

Born in 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005 or 2017

This is shaping up to be a perplexing year. Do things carefully and make sure to give yourself enough time and space. If you try to do too much, the results won’t be good. The attitude of “that’s good enough” should be taboo this year. Be sincere and listen to those around you, and things should move forward smoothly. Acting with care is the key. Get a second and third opinion whenever possible.

Born in 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

This is a year defined by concentration and strong intentions. This is not a year to let time slip away. If you have the time, you should pursue your dreams, desires and goals. During that time, you may experience changes in your relationships, your work life and your health. If you do, sincerely push through with your intentions. That will put you on a good path.

Born in 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007

This year brings comfort and peace. This breathing room may give life to a desire within you to meet a new challenge. But don’t go into it with a light feeling about giving something a try; stake out a firm objective and take the appropriate steps to meet it. If there is a chance to extend your network or learn something new, stride through that open door. But remember to remain in balance. Make sure to prepare any investments in advance.

Hiroko Hibbard has been serving as a holistic healing practitioner for over 10 years in the Portland, OR, and Vancouver, WA, area. She runs a healing studio called Healing Hado (healinghado.com) in Camas, WA. * Years are based on lunar calendar, where New Year starts in early February. If you were born in January or in early February, refer to both the year you were born and the year before.